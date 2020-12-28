Le Quan, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MoLISA) What are the options laid out by the MoLISA to support businesses that are facing delays and other obstacles to maintain operations and retain workers? Implementing Resolution No.105/NQ-CP issued on July 14, the ministry is co-operating with related ministries and the State Bank of Vietnam to complete a draft resolution on measures to support people facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will submit to the Prime Minister for consideration following several principles. These include supporting those whose income had significantly reduced, those losing jobs, or with suspended employment, and unable to sustain a minimum living standard due to direct impact of the pandemic while avoiding stretching support to all subjects. There will also be shared responsibilities between the state and enterprises in ensuring social security for employees, with a reasonable division between central and local budgets. Further, it will clear defining the responsibilities of state management agencies, local governments, and enterprises in identifying and ensuring support to the right beneficiaries with transparency, while preventing profiteering. As a rule, businesses must prove that they are in financial difficulties. But in the pandemic situation, the MoLISA has proposed the… Read full this story

Protecting interests of labourers at heart of support have 287 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.