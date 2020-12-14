Promotions on December 12 enhance e-commerce operators’ losses

Diverse goods are offered at VND1,000 on December 12 on e-commerce sites During the promotion festival on December 12, plenty of goods were offered for only VND1,000 (4 US cents) on Tiki, Sendo, Shopee, and Lazada. Hoang Nguyen Lan Nhi, a clothing vendor operating on Shopee and Tiki, said that thanks to support from the operators of the e-commerce platforms, they made a tidy profit during these days. “When the sites run VND1,000 deals, the platforms usually cover a part of the vendors’ losses so that they can at least break even during these days,” said Nhi. “The programme is estimated to last for at least a week. These days are our bumper crop.” Not only Nhi, many other vendors operating on e-commerce platforms are happy these days. Most of them said that the end of the year is usually peak shopping season, so promotions help open customers’ wallets easily. According to Minh, the owner of a clothing vendor on Shopee said that with VND1,000 orders, sellers could actually increase their profits due to increased visitor count. “With the surprisingly cheap price, customers tend to check the comments column to review the quality of the products before deciding whether to buy or not. Thanks to that, the visitors of… Read full this story

