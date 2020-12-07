The Nhat Viet Company recently made a proposal to the Hanoi authorities to recover the river, which was once one of the capital city’s most beautiful rivers. “This project is initiated by a Japanese partner,” said Nguyen Tuan Anh, Chairman of the Board of the Nhat Viet Company, at a press conference in Hanoi. “We are determined to carry out the project in five years from 2021 to 2026. We propose to the committee for scientific research to complete the project. Project to recover historic To Lich River “We want to listen to all opinions of experts, scientists and Hanoi residents both positive and negative to complete the project,” Anh said. The To Lich River is 14km in total length and runs through six districts of Hanoi. Its starting point is in Nghia Do ward, of Cau Giay district and the ending point flows to Nhue River in Huu Hoa commune, Thanh Tri district. This project is good and feasible, according to Professor Dang Huy Huynh, former head of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technolgy’s Institute of Ecology and Biological Resources. “The river has thousands of years of history and it is polluted seriously because a large amount of… Read full this story

