Project launched to promote innovative therapies for breast cancer patients

By Thuan An

The signing was witnessed by representatives of the Embassy of Switzerland, the U.S. Embassy, the Ministry of Health, the National Cancer Institute and other organizations – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – The Vietnam Medical Association and Roche Vietnam signed a strategic partnership early this week to implement a project that aims to provide high-risk breast cancer patients with improved access to innovative therapies in the 2020–2025 period, the first specialized and comprehensive project for breast cancer patients, deployed in key hospitals nationwide with several crucial healthcare stakeholders joining hands.

The project includes various activities from raising awareness and increasing early diagnosis to enhancing treatment capability as well as building a database, which can tackle key challenges in managing and treating breast cancer.

In Vietnam, the number of new breast cancer cases is over 15,000, with mortalities amounting to some 6,000 each year. It is estimated that by 2030, new breast cancer cases in Vietnam will reach more than 20,000, in an upward trend.

According to the “Cancer Preparedness in the Asia Pacific Region 2020” report by the Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by Roche, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam and the country is still under-equipped to prepare for the surge in cancer cases.

“Roche is committed to working with Vietnam to address healthcare challenges through a variety of activities. Collaborating and supporting the Vietnam Medical Association in this impactful breast cancer project is one of the actions to demonstrate that commitment,” said Girish Mulye, chief representative of Roche Vietnam.

“The project will bring tangible benefits for breast cancer patients in Vietnam by enhancing the healthcare system and capability. The preparedness for breast cancer in particular and the healthcare system in general would be enhanced when many stakeholders share the same vision and join hands together.”

The efficient treatment of cancer in general and breast cancer in particular has increased thanks to the advancement of medical innovations such as diagnosis techniques, innovative biotech treatments, early screenings and increased access to better treatment.

In order to increase the survival rate of breast cancer patients, it is necessary to provide high-risk breast cancer patients with a synchronized and multi-disciplinary effort, from breast cancer screening awareness programs to precise diagnosis, effective treatment and financial support for the patients.

“This is the first project in Vietnam dedicated to breast cancer with an unprecedented scale and a number of partners, all in the hope of helping cancer patients. More healthcare professionals can receive training to improve their capabilities of treating cancer. The workload will be reduced for each doctor, while the quality of treatment will be improved,” said Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Xuyen, president of the Vietnam Medical Association.