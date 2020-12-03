Programme to support digital transformation launched

Protrade Garment JSC. Digital transformation is the shortage way for enterprises towards rapid and sustainable development in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment in co-ordination with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday began a programme to support enterprises’ digital transformation in 2021-25. The programme aims to enhance enterprises’ awareness, vision and strategy for digital transformation and to promote the digitalisation of business operations, corporate governance and production processes. In the first phase, the programme will provide support to enterprises operating in sectors including mechanics, electronics, processing and manufacturing, agriculture and food processing. As part of efforts to implement a national digital transformation, the programme targets that at least 100,000 enterprises will be provided technical support in digital transformation. Within the programme, 100 enterprises will be supported to become examples of successes in digital transformation to promote digital transformation nationwide. Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said technology developments were changing people’s lives. Traditional business models will be gradually replaced by new technologies for more efficient operation. Factors which created advantages and competitiveness for enterprises were also changing towards technology and innovation-based. “Digital transformation is an inevitable trend for enterprises to recover… Read full this story

