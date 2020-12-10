Program to expand prenatal, newborn screening

Newborn screening partly helps improve population quality The program, to be carried out nationwide, looks to provide premarital health consultancy and check-up to 90 percent of couples while reducing the number of consanguineous marriages by 60 percent. It aims to have 70 percent of pregnant women screened for at least four of the most popular congenital diseases and disorders, and 90 percent of newborn babies screened for at least five of the most common congenital health problems in the next 10 years. Under this program, the sites supplying premarital health advice and examination, as well as prenatal and newborn screening, will be set up in 90 percent of the communal-level localities nationwide. Prenatal and newborn screening and diagnosis facilities will also be developed at obstetric and pediatric hospitals and general hospitals in 56 provinces and cities. By 2025, five regional screening and diagnosis centres will be upgraded, and two new similar centres will be built in the northern midland and mountainous region and the Central Highlands. The program also expects three prenatal and newborn screening and diagnosis sites at existing medical establishments will reach ASEAN levels in the next five years. Source: VNA
