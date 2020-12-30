Stock Market Profit-taking pressure sends VN-Index down The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,18:36 (GMT+7) Profit-taking pressure sends VN-Index downThe Saigon Times Hochiminh City Securities Corporation’s employees monitor stock prices. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange ended its three consecutive winning sessions today – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The strong profit-taking pressure on many securities and bank stocks prompted the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange to fall slightly today, December 30, ending its three consecutive winning sessions. With 228 winning stocks and 212 losing ones, the benchmark index closed the day down 1.95 points, or 0.18%, to 1,097.54 points. Trading volume ebbed slightly to 677 million shares while value declined by 7% to VND13.47 trillion against the previous session. There were 57.2 million shares worth nearly VND1.58 trillion traded in block deals. After the strong gain in previous sessions, the profit-taking pressure pushed many securities stocks into the red today. CTS, HCM, AGR and VND suffered the steepest decline, closing down 3.9% to VND14,800, 1.91% to VND30,750, 1.87% to VND8,390 and 1.34% to VND29,400, respectively. Besides, SSI fell by 0.63% to VND31,500 and FTS lost 0.32% to end at VND15,800. VCI was the only securities stock that gained ground, up 1.82%… Read full this story

