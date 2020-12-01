Maintenance services for elevators in NSRPProcurement of Process Chemical for Cooling Water and Boiler SystemProcurement of 5th filling catalyst for residue hydrodesulfurization unit (RHDS)Operation consumable and toolsOnline analyzer consumables – others (not gas cylinder) NOTICE OF PROCUREMENT PLAN FOR PROCUREMENT OF PROCESS CHEMICAL INCLUDES NICKEL PASSIVATION, ANTI-FOAM AGENT, CORROSION INHIBITOR, ANTIOXIDANT, MONO ETHANOL AMINE, ANTI-FOULANT, MONOETHANOLAMINE AND RFCC SALT-DISPERSANT CHEMICAL FOR RFCC SYSTEM Ref. No. 105/2020/NSRP-PS Subject: Procurement of Process Chemical includes nickel passivation, anti-foam agent, corrosion inhibitor, antioxidant, mono ethanol amine, anti-foulant, Monoethanolamine and RFCC Salt-Dispersant chemical for RFCC System Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical Limited Liability Company (NSRP) is planning for procurement of Process Chemical includes nickel passivation, anti-foam agent, corrosion inhibitor, anti-oxidant, mono ethanol amine, anti-foulant, Monoethanolamine and RFCC Salt-Dispersant chemical for RFCC System in order to select suitable supplier for provision of products for NSRP. If your company is interested in those procurement packages, please fill in and complete questionnaire below in a sealed envelope, state clearly RESPONSE FOR QUESTIONNAIRE “Procurement of Process Chemical includes nickel passivation, anti-foam agent, corrosion inhibitor, anti-oxidant, mono ethanol amine, anti-foulant, Monoethanolamine and RFCC Salt-Dispersant chemical for RFCC System” including 01 originals, 2 copies, its scan file by USB and send back… Read full this story

Procurement of Process Chemical for RFCC System have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.