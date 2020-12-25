Eight border gate economic zones will receive funding for development over the next five years. Photo: the Moc Bai border gate These border gate economic zones (EZs) are Mong Cai in Quang Ninh, Dong Dang-Lang Son in Lang Son, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, Cau Treo (Ha Tinh), Lao Bao special economic-trade zone (Quang Tri), Moc Bai (Tay Ninh), and An Giang. The prime minister assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to guide the provinces to mobilise other legal capital sources to develop synchronous technical and social infrastructure to promote the sustainable development of border gate EZs. The prime minister assigned the people’s committees of the relevant provinces and cities to prepare and then assess the investment plans of the infrastructure systems of border gate EZs to suit the requirements for disbursing the state budget in 2021-2025. The cities and provinces having border gate EZs are tasked with arranging the capital for these projects, especially focusing on 2021-2025. The government has set up 26 border gate EZs across the country, which is home to 575 domestic and foreign-invested projects. By Ha Vy

Prime minister approves funding for eight border gate economic zones have 334 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.