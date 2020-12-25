Prime minister approves funding for eight border gate economic zones

Eight border gate economic zones will receive funding for development over the next five years. Photo: the Moc Bai border gate These border gate economic zones (EZs) are Mong Cai in Quang Ninh, Dong Dang-Lang Son in Lang Son, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, Cau Treo (Ha Tinh), Lao Bao special economic-trade zone (Quang Tri), Moc Bai (Tay Ninh), and An Giang. The prime minister assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to guide the provinces to mobilise other legal capital sources to develop synchronous technical and social infrastructure to promote the sustainable development of border gate EZs. The prime minister assigned the people’s committees of the relevant provinces and cities to prepare and then assess the investment plans of the infrastructure systems of border gate EZs to suit the requirements for disbursing the state budget in 2021-2025. The cities and provinces having border gate EZs are tasked with arranging the capital for these projects, especially focusing on 2021-2025. The government has set up 26 border gate EZs across the country, which is home to 575 domestic and foreign-invested projects. By Ha Vy
- Kosovo’s Prime Minister Lobbies Against Serbia Land Swap, but His President Works for It
- Prime Minister Says Jews Are ‘Hook-Nosed,’ Claims That Number of Those Killed in Holocaust Is Inaccurate
- Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Angola to visit Luanda
- Malaysia Corruption Scandal: Disgraced Former Prime Minister Faces More Charges in Billion Dollar Embezzlement Probe
- Attendance of Prime Minister Abe at a meeting “A Call to Invest: Investing in Youth Jobs in Africa”
- Donald Trump Told Japan’s Shinzo Abe ‘I Remember Pearl Harbor’ and Then Ripped the Prime Minister Over Trade Deals: Report
- Prime Minister announces ambition for UK to be largest G7 investor in Africa by 2022
- Former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney To Join Acreage Holdings’ Public Board of Directors
- Deputy President Mabuza hosts French Prime Minister on an Official Visit to South Africa
- Protest at Oxford Union Against Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Speech: TGTE
Prime minister approves funding for eight border gate economic zones have 334 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.