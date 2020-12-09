PPPs bringing enterprises and cooperatives together

How do you evaluate the livelihood support that corporations offer to farmers in Vietnam? Dr. Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam is integrating deeply into global markets, and with that come new opportunities and new demands, as customers and partners are increasingly applying additional social and environmental standards. So far, the private sector has been very active in supporting with market access, new technologies, and guidance for new standards of import markets, while cooperating with the public sector to support Vietnamese farmers in connecting with the global markets. For example, some companies have been introducing new technologies to reduce production costs, emissions, and required resources like seeds, manure, and water. Moreover, the private sector has helped farmers to meet hygiene, safety, and quality standards for agricultural products, as well as maintain environmental sustainability and product variety for newly-opened markets, such as within a series of new-generation free trade agreements. The efficiency of such cooperation is also tallying with the work between international donors. How much pressure is there on government agencies? As there is close cooperation between these partners, there is not much pressure on government agencies…. Read full this story

