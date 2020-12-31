Community Poor households in Quang Tri to have new houses for Tet By Dung Nguyen Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,14:04 (GMT+7) Poor households in Quang Tri to have new houses for Tet By Dung Nguyen Representatives make a symbolic gesture to break ground for new charity houses in Huong Phung Commune in Quang Tri Province – PHOTO: VIET DUNG HCMC – Twenty underprivileged households in six hamlets of Huong Phung Commune in Quang Tri Province’s Huong Hoa District will be given new houses to enjoy the Tet holiday with support from construction firm Coteccons, as part of a sponsorship deal signed by the firm on December 30 to build and repair 20 charity houses in Huong Phung Commune, along with The Saigon Times Group and the government of the commune. Apart from spending over VND1.6 billion on building 17 houses and repairing three homes, the firm will also offer support to repair public restrooms in the commune. Coteccons aims to complete the support project prior to the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, so that the poor households can live in safe new houses and enjoy the Tet holiday. Tran Huu Anh, team leader of this project, is present in Huong Phung Commune to supervise… Read full this story

