Politburo holds working session with Central Public Security Party Committee

The Party chief highlighted the position, role, and importance of the people’s public security force, together with the people’s army, in maintaining political security and social safety and order and creating a favorable environment for national construction and defense. Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (2nd from right) at the working session He asked the force to continue renewing operations to suit reality amid the global integration period and to forecast the situation to offer suggestions to accomplish the task of protecting security and safety in the new situation. The leader expressed a belief that the people’s public security force will continue striving to fulfil their assigned tasks and hoped that they would work closely with the army and relevant units to firmly fight corruption and negative behavior. The Politburo lauded the force for discovering and effectively preventing plots by reactionary forces and political opportunists, protecting the absolute safety of the country’s important political targets and events, fighting the manifestations of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation,” ensuring cyber security and safety, dealing with emerging issues regarding social safety and security in ethnic and religious groups, and actively joining in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. At the working session They… Read full this story

