Policies and laws on overseas Vietnamese promoted

At the event The event saw the participation of representatives of agencies and departments in the city, businesses, associations of overseas Vietnamese, as well as relatives and representatives of overseas Vietnamese who are working and living in Ho Chi Minh City. During the conference, representatives of agencies informed delegates of the new contents of Decree No.16/2020/ND-CP dated February 3, 2020, on the implementation of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality, and COVID-19 prevention and control in the current context. In addition, they also introduced quarantine procedures for people entering Vietnam in HCM City. This year, only over 800,000 foreigners (including more than 80,000 Vietnamese expatriates), entered Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport, a sharp decrease compared to last year. Representatives of functional agencies also answered questions of expatriates and their relatives on issues related to immigration work, procedures for dual citizenship, quarantine measures, policy for overseas Vietnamese to invest in the homeland, and policy on property owned by overseas Vietnamese. Translated by Lam Anh

