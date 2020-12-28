Police officer teaches prisoners to read and write

Captain Ngô Sỹ Thưởng at a literacy class at Gia Trung Prison. — Photo cadn.com.vn GIA LAI — Captain Ngô Sỹ Thưởng is working as a police officer at Gia Trung Prison in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai but he is more well known among the prisoners as a teacher who instructs illiterate prisoners to practise reading and writing in Vietnamese. In 1993, after graduating from the police school, Thưởng became a police officer at the prison. He started a literacy class for prisoners in 2007 and has been teaching them ever since. Illiterate prisoners take a two-year literacy class before they are qualified to start at primary school level. Every week, they attend four classes, each of which lasts for eight hours, to learn how to read and write. Teaching special students is such a difficult task for Thường but one he has fulfilled over the past 10 years. Hundreds of prisoners are able to read and write after thanks to Thưởng. “When I took on the duty, I was quite confused because I had never taken any teaching skill course,” he said. “The students are also very special. “Ages of students vary from teenagers to more than 60… Read full this story

