PNJ shining in top 50 leading Vietnamese brands

According to Forbes Vietnam, PNJ's brand value in 2020 reached $94.1 million, an increase of $15.5 million compared to the 2019 review period, up 3 ranks to 21 and continuing to maintain its No.1 position in the personal consumer goods industry. PNJ is also the only jewelry brand in Vietnam to appear on the chart. Tran Phuong Ngoc Thao, member of the Board of Directors of PNJ, representing the company at the awards ceremony Also according to Forbes Vietnam, the total brand value of the top 50 list this year reached $12.6 billion, an increase of $3.3 billion compared to the previous year, equal to 22 per cent. Retail segment and the ability to influence consumer behaviour are two of the many important criteria to vote for the Top 50 List this year. In the past years, PNJ has made constant efforts to shift its business model from production and sales to professional retail and value chain. In the past years, PNJ has made constant efforts to shift its business model from production and sales to professional retail and value chain. In particular, from the outset of this year, the company has flexibly applied pre-prepared scenarios to effectively respond to negative…

