PNJ has won the National Brand for the 12th consecutive year With this result, the company stands firm in the ranks of iconic enterprises typical of the Vietnamese economy, affirming its distinction and outstanding competitiveness. According to the ranking of Forbes Vietnam, the brand value of PNJ touched $94.1 million in 2020, up $15.5 million compared to 2019, rising three ranks to 21st and continue to maintain its No.1 ranking in the personal consumer goods industry. PNJ is also the only jewellery brand in Vietnam in this ranking. The company has won the National Brand noble title for 12 consecutive years. According to PNJ’s October business results, the company raked in VND1.827 trillion ($79.43 million) in net revenue and VND175 billion ($7.6 million) in net profit, increases of 6.5 and 35 per cent on-year, respectively. Accordingly, accumulated net sales reached VND13.495 trillion ($586.74 million), equivalent to 93.2 per cent of the full-year plan, and accumulated net profit reached VND817 billion ($35.5 million), equivalent to 98.1 per cent of full-year plan. These numbers attest the effectiveness of PNJ’s new tactics in customer growth, and different programmes that have been flexibly applied, targeting each specific customer segment. In particular, the freshly-launched PNJ… Read full this story

PNJ honoured with National Brand winner for 12 consecutive years have 287 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.