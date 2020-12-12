PM: Việt Nam becomes strong, trustworthy mainstay in ASEAN

VN’s steady leadership has reinforced ASEAN’s pivotal role in the regionASEAN-UN partnership grows stronger than ever: UN ChiefWorld’s largest trade pact signed by ASEAN countries and five partnersVN highlights importance of maintaining environment of peace and stabilityFirst centre of ASEAN Smart Logistics Network launched Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc spoke at a meeting to review Việt Nam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — With the success of the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, Việt Nam is not only an active ASEAN member but also a strong, trustworthy and special mainstay, especially at a time when ASEAN has to face challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. Addressing a conference of the ASEAN National Committee 2020 in Hà Nội on Friday, PM Phúc said on the back of strong will, determination and actions of the ASEAN Community, effective cooperation with partners and helm of Việt Nam, the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 has been a complete and substantial success with a record number of adopted documents and Việt Nam’s initiatives and priorities becoming a common asset of the bloc. He highlighted the success in ensuring security and safety and receptions held in high… Read full this story
