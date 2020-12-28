Nation PM urges strong contact tracing for 1,440th Covid-19 patient The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,09:36 (GMT+7) PM urges strong contact tracing for 1,440th Covid-19 patientThe Saigon Times A medical worker takes samples from a suspected case for Covid-19 testing. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Vinh Long Province to promptly direct the competent agencies to trace all contacts related to the 1,440th patient – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Vinh Long Province to promptly direct the competent agencies to trace all contacts related to the 1,440th patient to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Besides, the prime minister said in an emergency telegram issued on December 27 that it is necessary to tighten control over the entry into Vietnam to avoid the potential spread of the coronavirus. Vietnam must strictly follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures and impose harsh sanctions on those caught violating Covid-19 infection prevention regulations, especially the 1,440th patient in Vinh Long Province, according to the prime minister’s emergency telegram. In addition, the prime minister asked the ministries and departments to enhance their efforts in the fight against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, VietnamPlus news site reported. Residents were also… Read full this story

