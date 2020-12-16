PM Phúc calls for co-ordinated post-floods recovery efforts

Flooding in Triệu Phong District in the central province of Quảng Trị in mid-October, after torrential downpours. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc asked for a drastic and co-ordinated response to help stabilise the lives of people affected by recent flooding and storms in the central region of Việt Nam before the traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday. In a recent order, the Government leader told ministries, State agencies and local administrations to focus on ensuring food security and rebuilding of houses for disaster-hit communities, repair critical infrastructure damaged by floods and storms and swiftly resume economic production – especially agriculture. Authorities should review climate change scenarios, have a comprehensive assessment of risks of natural disasters and their impacts on people’s livelihoods, socio-economic, and develop appropriate responses for each form of disaster. Critical infrastructure and people’s houses should be built and changed to better cope with natural disasters. A guideline on flood-proof houses should be issued for communities in high-risk areas, while policies should be in place to help relocate residents from dangerous zones, especially those hit hardest by the floods and landslides. Search and rescue efforts should also be enhanced, with equipment and human… Read full this story
