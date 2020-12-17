Infrastructure PM orders inspection of land rent hike at industrial parks By V.Dung Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,14:25 (GMT+7) PM orders inspection of land rent hike at industrial parksBy V.Dung An aerial view of a local industrial park. The prime minister has ordered the relevant agencies to inspect a surge in land rents at industrial parks – PHOTO: V.DUNG HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with the relevant agencies to look into the soaring land rents at industrial parks and work out a solution over the issue. The land rents at industrial parks have reportedly increased sharply by three to four and even 10 times in the past few years. Together with the impact of Covid-19, the high land rents have put enterprises in a difficult situation. Moreover, some localities have asked firms to pay land rents annually and have not issued land use rights certificates, so firms have no mortgages to borrow bank loans. During the second Covid-19 wave, the land rents at industrial parks in HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An increased by 20%-30%. According to a recent report by property service provider CB Richard Ellis (CBRE) Vietnam, the industrial… Read full this story

