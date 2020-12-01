The centralised quarantine site for Vietnam Airlines crew located in Ward 2, Tân Bình District is closed. VNA/VNS Photo HCMC – Two more community infections of COVID-19 have been detected in HCM City, both connected to the teacher who broke Viet Nam’s three month run of no locally transmitted cases. One is a 28-year-old woman who is a student of the patient, and the other is reported to be his 14-month old nephew. Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long confirmed the new cases during a meeting on Tuesday. The English teacher lives in Ward 3 of District 6 and had caught the virus from his friend, a flight attendant with Vietnam Airlines who had breached quarantine rules. The pair of new cases both came into contact with the teacher, his student during classes he was taking and the toddler who was staying at his home. All the new cases were confirmed positive after being taken into quarantine. A number of other people who have come into close contact or secondary contact with the teacher have been tracked by the authorities, tested, and removed to quarantine facilities. The teacher is a friend of a flight attendant from Vietnam Airlines who tested… Read full this story

PM orders halt to commercial flights after new cases have 288 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.