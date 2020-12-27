Medical staff prepare to inject a 50mcg shot of the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax into a volunteer in Hà Nội on Saturday. The first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, an initiative by Việt Nam, was celebrated worldwide yesterday amid the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease. VNA/VNS Photo Diệp Trương HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Sunday called on nations, organisations and individuals to observe the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness (December 27), an initiative started by Việt Nam and adopted by the United Nations at the beginning of December. In a message released to celebrate the occasion, the Vietnamese PM wrote: “In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam has marshalled the broad support and participation of its entire population, with medical workers at the forefront, and engaged in active cooperation with various countries and regional and international organisations. “Through such efforts, we have kept the pandemic under control, maintained social welfare, bolstered economic recovery and sustained remarkable growth.” He highlighted three key areas that need strong focus to further control and prevent COVID-19. “First, we need to forge stronger policy coordination and unity in action, attaching due importance to international cooperation and the effort of multilateral… Read full this story

PM calls on nations to observe International Day of Epidemic Preparedness have 266 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.