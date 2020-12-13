PM attends launching ceremony of first major project in Thai Binh EZ

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 13 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for an infrastructure building and trade project at Lien Ha Thai industrial park (Green iP-1) in Thai Thuy district, the northern province of Thai Binh. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) at the event (Photo: VNA) It is the first project to realise the Resolution adopted by the 20th provincial Party Congress and attract more investment into Thai Binh Economic Zone (EZ). Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than said the 50-year project costs over 3.88 trillion VND (168 million USD) and covers a site of 588.8ha in Thuy Lien commune and Diem Dien town. Once operational, it is expected to fuel Thai Binh’s socio-economic development and contribute to the growth of the Red River Delta and the whole country, he said. Than suggested the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries and agencies soon approve a project on the Lien Ha Thai industrial, urban and service area and allow the province to continue establishing other industrial, urban and service areas in the Thai Binh Economic Zone. The chairman also asked for speeding up site clearance and compensation for displaced residents, promptly addressing arising difficulties during implementation. Spanning… Read full this story

