PM assigns Ministry of Finance to expand environmental protection taxpayer base

The Ministry of Finance was assigned with drawing up amendments for the Environmental Protection Tax Law Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just issued Directive No.33/CT-TTg regarding the management, recycling, disposal, and reduction of plastic garbage. The document clarifies that plastic waste pollution has grown into one of the biggest challenges that the nation is facing, and so it is necessary to take strong measures to protect the environment. The PM assigned the Ministry of Finance to research and outline amendments to the Environmental Protection Tax Law to extend the taxpayer base and also increase the tax rate on nylon packaging and other plastic items. Moreover, the ministry was tasked with levying taxes on plastic raw materials, as well as inspect and prevent environmental tax evasion. The ministry collaborates with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to research and propose financial policies to stimulate plastic waste recycling activities, as well as provide incentives on eco-friendly packaging and materials. Additionally, the ministry will also outline priority standards or norms for public the procurement of reused and eco-friendly products. The Ministry of Industry and Trade was put in charge of achieving the target of "no single-use plastic items in stores, markets, supermarkets in urban areas in 2021, and the…

