Nation PM asks agencies to pinpoint responsibility over local Covid-19 transmission The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,19:07 (GMT+7) PM asks agencies to pinpoint responsibility over local Covid-19 transmissionThe Saigon Times Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at a regular Government meeting today. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the competent agencies to clarify the responsibilities of agencies, individuals or organizations over the local Covid-19 transmission situation – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the competent agencies to clarify the responsibilities of agencies, individuals or organizations over the local Covid-19 transmission situation after the 1,347th case was reported last night, the country’s first locally transmitted case in over 80 days. Chairing a regular Government meeting on fighting Covid-19 this afternoon, December 1, PM Phuc said that it was necessary to adopt more drastic measures and impose harsh sanctions on those who have caused the local coronavirus transmission. Residents were advised not to panic as Vietnam has achieved some success in bringing the disease under control, the local media reported. Speaking at the meeting, the prime minister ordered that strict Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures be adopted in public places, mainly supermarkets, eateries, restaurants and hospitals. Minister… Read full this story

PM asks agencies to pinpoint responsibility over local Covid-19 transmission have 311 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.