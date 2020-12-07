Planting new trees while protecting old forests

Phú Thọ Province’s rangers inspect old-growth forest area in the Xuân Sơn National Park, Xuân Sơn District. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh Professor Nguyễn Ngọc Lung, director general of the Research Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, talks to Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper about the need to plant more young trees to keep the country clean and green. Why has Việt Nam been launching campaigns to encourage people to plant new trees? The Government has launched many campaigns encouraging people to move to new economic regions next to forests. Traditionally this land is very fertile and new settlers have harvested bumper crops. However, several years ago, the land started to degrade due to various reasons, particularly the problem of land erosion. As a result, many families had to start claiming forest land for agricultural production. This has led to a big problem of barren land and bare hills. In the past, Việt Nam had some 14 million hectares of forest, but now it has dropped to only 11 million hectares. In 1992, the then Chairman of the Minister of Council signed Decision 327 to launch a campaign on forest plantation. As a result, some five or six years later, many barren hills became green… Read full this story

