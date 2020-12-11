Infrastructure Plan to widen HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expy submitted to ministry The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 11, 2020,09:44 (GMT+7) Plan to widen HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expy submitted to ministryThe Saigon Times Vehicles travel on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway. Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure has submitted an investment plan to widen the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to the Ministry of Transport – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure submitted an investment plan to widen the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to eight lanes from the current four lanes, with a total investment of some VND10 trillion, to the Ministry of Transport on December 10. The plan is aimed at addressing the constant traffic congestion on the road on weekends and holidays, especially once the projected Long Thanh International Airport is in place. The 2019 statistics indicated that the number of vehicles on a section of the expressway from Long Phuoc Ward of HCMC to the National Highway 51 reached 52,410 passenger car units (PCU) daily, while the number rose to some 57,000 PCU on holidays and weekends. Meanwhile, it was designed to serve 44,000 units per day. The corporation… Read full this story

