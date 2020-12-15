BizInfo Phuc Khang listed among Vietnam’s most sustainable companies Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,18:38 (GMT+7) Phuc Khang listed among Vietnam’s most sustainable companies Phuc Khang Corporation has been named as one of the 100 most sustainable companies in Vietnam in 2020 as it met strict criteria of the Corporate Sustainability Index. On December 10, a ceremony was held in Hanoi to announce Vietnam’s sustainable companies in 2020. The ceremony was jointly held by the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). The ceremony was attended by Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, VCCI and VBCSD Chairman Vu Tien Loc, and representatives of the Ministries of Natural Resources-Environment and Labor-Invalids-Social Affairs, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and other ministries and agencies, as well as 300 representatives of domestic and foreign organizations and enterprises nationwide. Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc and representatives of sustainable companies in 2020 pose for a photo. The criteria to assess the sustainable development of enterprises were established based on international standards and Vietnam’s prevailing regulations on governance, community, environment, labor and sustainable development results. Phuc Khang Corporation Chairman Tran Tam receives the top 100… Read full this story

