Phu Yen vows to implement integrated resiliency development project on schedule

Phu Yen will ensure the implementation of the integrated resiliency development project The commitment was made by Ho Thi Nguyen Thao, Deputy Chairwoman of Phu Yen People’s Committee. At the working session, the representative of the World Bank appreciated the initial implementation results of the project and promised to accompany Phu Yen to deal with difficulties. The integrated resiliency development project combines two components. The first one is the development of integrated, resilient infrastructure with the total investment capital of VND1.224 trillion ($53.2 million), including the construction of An Chan coastal embankment in Tuy An district and Tuy Hoa city, as well as the coastal tourism road from An Ninh commune to KM1293+750/QL1. The second component includes technical support to improve the management system related to public investment and support building a sustainable tourism development strategy. The project will help remove difficulties in terms of infrastructure in coastal key economic zones, upgrading the disaster risk management system, and improving the management capacity for authorities. Nguyen Thao asked departments and relevant authorities to cooperate with each other to develop the project on-time and meet the quality requirements. By Kim Oanh

