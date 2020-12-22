Phu Yen urges completion of provincial development planning

Phu Yen ultimately completes provincial development planning The department also urged parties to build the land use planning at districts in 2021-2030 and the particular land use planning at districts for next year. The authorities were also urged to co-operate with the Department of Construction to complete the planning of the South Phu Yen Economic Zone. Early this month, Phu Yen People’s Committee organised the Phu Yen in the Future conference to set out missions and plans to implement the provincial plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050. Roland Berger Strategy Consultants: Southeast Asia raised ideas for the socioeconomic development planning of the province. The planning combines 33 subjects, nine of which focus on developing districts and towns while others target tourism and agricultural development. Notably, in 2021-2030, Phu Yen targets enhancing economic growth speed and the application of science and technology in production. At the same time, it aims to develop high-tech and eco-agriculture. Meanwhile, the province will accelerate the economic restructuring and shift the labour structure towards industry and services. Phu Yen will also concentrate on constructing infrastructure to accommodate development demand while enhancing the quality of education and training and human resources. By 2050, the province expects… Read full this story

