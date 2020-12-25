Phu Yen to restructure agricultural sector

The Minister of Planning and Investment visited the poultry and seafood breeding facility of Dac Loc Co., Ltd. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), the agricultural restructuring has yielded promising initial achievements. In 2016-2020 period, the value of agricultural products and farmers’ income have also improved.Farmers’ income has reached VND31.5 million ($1,370) per capita and the income in communes meeting the “New Rural” standard reached VND41 million ($1,780) per capita per year. In 2015-2025, Phu Yen succeeded in building brands for numerous agricultural products, including fish sauce, ocean tuna, beef, and Tuyet Diem salt. In addition, the two products were recognised with geographical indication, namely O Loan oysters and Phu Yen lobster. The DARD is co-operating with localities and cooperatives to implement the One Commune, One Product programme. This year, 18 applicants with 30 products registered to join the programme. However, according to the department’s report, although there have been initial achievements in building brands for local products, they have yet to acquire high added value for these agricultural products. Tran Huu The, Chairman of Phu Yen People’s Committee said that developing the agricultural sector with the direction of industrialisation and modernisation and building the chain… Read full this story

