Phu Yen focuses on developing marine economy Phu Yen determined six key socioeconomic development targets, including improving administrative reforms, the business and investment environment, as well as supporting enterprises to maintain and expand their operations in the context of international integration and the 4.0 technology revolution. Besides, the province will make efforts to exploit the potential of its marine economy along with attracting more investment to develop the region, especially Nam Phu Yen Economic Zone. The province will focus on developing high-tech agricultural sector to create product chains of high productivity and quality. In addition, Phu Yen will strictly manage natural resources and mines and be proactive in dealing with climate change. In a recent working session with leaders of Phu Yen People’s Committee, Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich needs to build long-term comprehensive development plans, including determining key targets. “The province should take advantages from available strength to improve socioeconomic development, especially marine tourism and growing seafood,” Lich said. By Viet Huong

Phu Yen focuses on developing marine economy have 241 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.