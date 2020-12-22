Phu Yen develops six agri- and ecotourism projects

Ganh Da Dia is one of the locations of the six agri and ecotourism projects The local Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will develop six agri and ecotourism projects at H’ Lv waterfall in Song Hinh district, Suoi Lanh in Tay Hoa district, Hoa Tam in Dong Hoa town, and Ganh Da Dia in Tuy An district, as well as a community tourism project in Ngoc Lang commune of Tuy Hoa city, and craft village tourism project in Song Cau town. These projects will be implemented by the people’s committees of the related districts, cities, and towns with support from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as relevant authorities. In May 2019, the province approved the OCOP planning, which is an economic development programme in rural areas along the direction of promoting internal resources and increasing product value. The province will implement this planning in the entire rural region and select urban areas. Along with the agri- and ecotourism sector, the planning also includes a project to upgrade and expand the value chain of the province’s key products. Regarding the food sector, it will focus on developing both fresh and processed agricultural products, herbal remedy. In… Read full this story

