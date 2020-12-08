Phu Yen charts course to development vision to 2050

Phu Yen has grand designs for the coming decades At the conference, Bui Truong, deputy director of Roland Berger Strategy Consultants – Southeast Asia raised ideas for the socioeconomic development planning of the province. The planning combines 33 subjects, nine of which focus on developing districts and towns while others target tourism and agricultural development. Notably, in 2021-2030, Phu Yen targets enhancing economic growth speed and the application of science and technology in production. At the same time, it aims to develop high-tech and eco-agriculture. Meanwhile, the province will accelerate the economic restructuring and shift the labour structure towards industry and services. Phu Yen will also concentrate on constructing infrastructure to accommodate development demand while enhancing the quality of education and training and human resources. By 2050, the province targets to become a smart tourism urban region with a sustainable development direction, while simultaneously focusing on developing high-tech agriculture, the forestry and fisheries sector, and targets to become an innovation centre of the south-central coast region. Phu Yen considers environmental protection and climate change response a must for the sustainable development of tourism and higher quality of life. The province will be a promising investment destination for investors by offering numerous incentives, investing in infrastructure, and… Read full this story

