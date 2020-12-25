Phu Yen approves planning to expand key product chain

Lobster is one of the key products of Phu Yen The province will implement programmes to expand the distribution of agricultural and seafood products. The programmes will combine the chain of safe fruits, vegetable, and flowers in Tuy Hoa city, red and organic rice in Tuy An district, as well as black pig, local purebred yellow cow in Song Hinh and Dong Xuan districts. Besides, the province will focus on developing the supply chain of safe poultry meat and eggs located in Dong Hoa town, Phu Hoa district. Phu Yen is also building the supply chain of tuna and lobster to ensure food safety in Tuy Hoa city, Song Cau, and Dong Hoa town, the safe beef supply chain in Son Hoa district. The other ones are supply chain of fresh seafood, cockles, processed seafood, safe fish sauce in Dong Hoa town, Song Cau town, Tuy Hoa city, and Tuy An district and salt supply chain for food safety in Tuyet Diem Salt Cooperative, Song Cau town. Phu Yen People’s Committee has requested departments and agencies to support households on production activity, tourism development, and other sectors like science and technology and agriculture. The province has asked authorities to increase… Read full this story

