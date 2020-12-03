Phu Cuong Waterfall, a silk strip amidst the Gia Lai Mountains

The Central Highland is endowed with many beautiful waterfalls such as Pongour, Prenn and Dambri, Draynur, Dray Sap and especially Phu Cuong in Gia Lai Province. Located in Dun Commune, Phu Cuong Waterfall is like a silk strip squeezing through the mountains in the Central Highlands. The fairly pristine waterfall is one of the most famous and beautiful ones in Gia Lai Province. The waterfall is located at 44 kilometres from Pleiku City. There are various forests and rubber plantations along the arterial highway 14 to Chu Se District. During the leaf changing season, Chu Se’s rubber forest is as beautiful as an autumn picture from a temperate country. Panoramic view of Phu Cuong waterfall at a height of 45 metres. It is in a quarry area of the same name that is surrounded by mountains will cool climate and fresh air. In the past, visitors had to walk down a very rickety wooden bridge to go down the waterfall’s foot. Chu Se District later invited investors to renew the bridge with the iron staircase and firm handrails. Interestingly, the Phu Cuong Waterfall flows on the lava base of a million-year-old volcano that stopped eruptions. At its foot, there are… Read full this story

