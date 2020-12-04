The event was part of the practical activities under the project of “communicating, educating, mobilizing, and supporting women to join the settlement of children-related social issues for the 2017-2027 period” and to promote safety for women and children.

Delegates visit the exhibition.

The exhibition introduces more than 200 photos by street children under the auspices of organizers. Each photo tells a story of street children who are suffering from different social problems, including family violence, sexual abuse, and child labor, among others. Through the most truthful stories, visitors have an opportunity to understand the life, sadness, hardships, and aspiration of street children.

Earlier, organizers provided cameras for street children to capture their daily life before and after they were assisted by organizations.

Confronting the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Women’s Museum will also display photos and exhibits on the website of the museum to serve viewers across the country.

Translated by Tran Hoai