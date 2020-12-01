Photo exhibition celebrates Lao National Day

The traditional Lao Lunar New Year celebration is held in April. VNS Photo Nguyễn Bình

HÀ NỘI — Photos focusing on the friendly relations between Việt Nam and Laos have been put on display in Hà Nội.

The exhibition by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Lao Embassy in Việt Nam is running from December 1 to 5 at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum.

The first part introduces the historical and up-to-date images on the relationship between the two countries in the struggle for national liberation in the past and process of national renewal and construction today.

Through the photos displayed in this part, exhibition goers will see the determination of the two parties, two states and peoples to foster the relationship between the two countries.

One of the photos in this part featuring Vietnamese martyr Lê Thiệu Huy and his comrades shows that the sacrifice of Vietnamese in helping Laos gain independence and freedom must not be forgotten.

Martyr Huy sacrificed himself as the shield to protect President Souphanouvong in the Tha Khet battle on March 21, 1946.

Another image shows the solidarity of the two people featuring Vietnamese soldiers and Lao people crushing rice grains for the Thượng Lào campaign in 1953.

The second part will showcase photos of late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane from his early patriotic activities and his contribution to his country’s unification and development.

“The exhibition is a meaningful activity to remind people of the two countries to boost the traditional relationship between Việt Nam and Lao,” said Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đôngat the exhibition opening ceremony.

“Việt Nam is proud to have a loyal friend like Laos. This exhibition is a chance to review the close relations between the two countries and towards sustainable co-operation in future.”

The event helps the public understand more about historic turning points and typical events in the relationship between the two countries and the great achievements that the people of the two countries of Lao and Việt Nam have made over the past decades, contributing to nurture, strengthen and tightening the solidarity between the two countries.

“We thank Ministry of Culture for organising the exhibition,” said Sengphet Houngboungnuang, Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam.

“It expresses the Vietnamese people’s warm heart and feelings to their friends. The exhibition will be a chance for young generations to get to know more about the traditional friendship and love between the two peoples.”

“We will never forget the support from Vietnamese Party, Government and people,” he said. “Now we are still going forward side by side in the development process together with other countries in the region and the world.”

The exhibition also displays photos featuring beautiful landscapes and cultural values from the Land of a Million Elephants.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Lao National Day and the 100th birthday of the late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane.

It runs until December 5 at 19 Ngọc Hà Street. — VNS