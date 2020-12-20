Food Pho rolls: a Hanoian specialty By Anh Quynh Sunday, Dec 20, 2020,17:05 (GMT+7) Pho rolls: a Hanoian specialtyBy Anh Quynh A plate of pho rolls Pho rolls is a well-known dish of Hanoi. Easy to make, this dish has its unique taste from the stir-fried beef inside and the dipping sauce. Pho rolls are a special version of pho (Vietnamese noodle soup). Of course, some changes have to be made in the fillings and dipping sauce when this Hanoian specialty enters other regions. However, pho (rice noodles), the main ingredient of the dish, remains. The dish’s rice noodles are made from rice flour and corn starch. The dough comprising two kinds of flour and water will be shaped into thin strips before being steamed on an oiled cooking tray. Fillings of the rolls are stir-fried beef and herbs. Some say the best beef is veal. The meat will be marinated in soy sauce and other spices to make it soft and juicy. Then, it will be stir fried with bean sprouts. Salt is not used as it may toughen the beef. Beside, the herbs inside will help enhance the taste of pho rolls. Pho rolls are tastier when being served with a dipping… Read full this story

