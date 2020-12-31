PepsiCo Foods Vietnam honoured in Top 10 Vietnam Best Places to Work 2020

PepsiCo Foods was hailed as one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work on October 22 (when compared in all industries). Methodology and ranking results are developed by Anphabe, the prestigious career network for management professionals with consultation from Intage, a market research company. Furthermore, on November 25, 2020, PepsiCo Foods Vietnam continues to win the Top 10 Excellent Companies with Responsive Human Capital Initiative Award at Vietnam HR Awards 2020. This award is organised by the Labor and Social Affairs Newspaper in collaboration with Talentnet Corporation. This year’s theme is “Win the unplanned” – awarding outstanding human resource strategy companies to tackle this year’s many adversities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. First held in 2014, Vietnam HR Awards has been welcomed by many firms in Vietnam and has become a “progressive playing field” for leaders inside and outside the field of human resources. Themed “Win the unplanned”, this year’s HR Awards seeks to honour companies with outstanding human resources strategies who have successfully weathered this year’s many adversities stemming from the COVID-19. PepsiCo Foods Vietnam’s representatives at the Vietnam HR Awards 2020 At Vietnam HR Awards 2020, Nguyen Ha Trang – Human Resources director of PepsiCo Foods… Read full this story

