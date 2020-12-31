PepsiCo Foods Vietnam expands international quality potato cultivation project

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting both production and distribution in the food industry, leading to a system-wide bottleneck for the whole food supply chain. This is statement was made at the International Support Group Conference (ISG) 2020 held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on December 11 in Hanoi. Since 2006 when PepsiCo first entered Vietnam, “securing the domestic supply chain” and “sustainable agricultural development” have been the company’s strategic focus. In 2008, determined to develop its material area to supply potatoes for factories across the country, PepsiCo Vietnam chose Da Lat-Lam Dong as an ideal location due to its fertile basalt soil and suitable climate. Following numerous experimental potato fields and countless technical difficulties in introducing potato seeds developed in US laboratories to a new climate, as well as the challenge of establishing a totally new partner-farmer model, PepsiCo has gone from having to import potatoes for production to being 75 per cent self-sufficient. This is an achievement 10 years in the making. PepsiCo’s potato field in Lam Dong Expanding industrial potato cultivation area 2020 could be an important milestone for PepsiCo as its potato cultivating project has expanded to Dak Lak and Gia Lai, both provinces… Read full this story

