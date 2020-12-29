Pedestrian streets expanded around Hoan Kiem Lake

The authorities of Hoan Kiem District in the Hanoi capital have officially deployed a pilot scheme which extends the walking zone around Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, aiming to further develop tourism and trade services in the city’s centre. The extended area consists of eight streets around the heart of the capital, including Hang Dau, Cau Go, Hang Be, Hang Bac, Dinh Liet, Gia Ngu, Dao Duy Tu, and O Quan Chuong, in addition to three alleys, such as Cau Go, Trung Yen, and Phat Loc. The opening hours of the pedestrian streets include Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. in the summer and 6 p.m. in winter and will run up to midnight. A signpost located at the intersection of Hang Mam – Nguyen Huu Huan Street prohibits traffic from entering the pedestrian streets. The introduction of the pilot scheme means that several Hanoians have yet to fully grasp the changes. Barriers are set up in an effort to prevent motorbikes and cars from entering the walking zone. Relevant forces are on hand to direct the flow of traffic around pedestrianised areas. Foreign tourists enjoy exploring the additional space specifically for pedestrians. A wide range… Read full this story

