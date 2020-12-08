Party, State leader attends national political-military conference

Addressing the national political-military conference in Hanoi on December 7, he said that amid various challenges in 2020, the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry directed the entire military to overcome difficulties and fulfil military and defence tasks for the year. Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaking at the conference The military has shown a pioneering spirit in the prevention and control of natural disasters and the pandemic as well as in search and rescue efforts and overcoming environmental incidents. The armed forces have maintained combat readiness and ensured national sovereignty in the skies, seas, border areas, the interior, and cyber space. Party building measures have been conducted effectively, while leadership capacity and the fighting spirit of Party Committees and organisations at all levels have been strengthened and inspection and supervision activities increased. Defence external relations have been conducted in a flexible, creative, and effective manner this year, with the successful organisation of defence events throughout the year as Vietnam took on the roles of ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. Bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation have seen breakthroughs, with sound relations with neighbouring countries, global powers, ASEAN members, and traditional… Read full this story

