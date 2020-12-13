Party chief receives high-ranking Cuban delegation

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Vice President of the Council of Ministers and the Council of State of Cuba Roberto Morales Ojeda. Photo: VOV The delegation is in Vietnam to attend the funeral of President Tran Dai Quang. At the meeting, Roberto Morales Ojeda sincerely conveyed the deep condolences of the Cuban Party, State, and people to the Party, State and people of Vietnam over the passing of President Tran Dai Quang. He highly valued the contributions made by President Quang in Vietnam’s national defense and construction, adding that the President is a great, close friend of Cuba who had worked to promote the special bond between the Parties, States, and people of the two nations. He stressed the President’s warm sentiments towards Cuba, recalling that Quang was the last foreign leader to meet with Fidel Castro in November 2016, not long before the Cuban leader passed away. On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong thanked the Party and State of Cuba for offering condolences over the passing of President Tran Dai Quang, and especially for sending the Cuban delegation over to attend the funeral. He highly appreciated Cuba for… Read full this story

