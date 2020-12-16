Nation Participants in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials to get insurance of up to VND100 million The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,18:46 (GMT+7) Participants in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials to get insurance of up to VND100 millionThe Saigon Times Testing of the Covid-19 vaccine on mice. Each volunteer participating in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials can get insurance of up to VND100 million – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – An insurance provider and Nanogen, which has developed a Covid-19 vaccine, cut a deal today, December 16, to provide insurance packages valued at a maximum of VND100 million each for accidents during the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial. A representative of the insurer told Tuoi Tre Online that the deal was aimed at insuring volunteers joining the vaccine trials if their health is affected by the Covid-19 vaccination. The insurance program is set to last until the three phases of the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials end. The program, valued at up to VND20 billion for the three phases, will be sponsored by the insurer. Do Minh Sy, a member of the group of Covid-19 vaccine researchers, said that after the first phase of the trial at the Vietnam Military Medical Academy, in which the first injection is set… Read full this story

