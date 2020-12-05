Parents angry as int’l schools collect tuition for last few months

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual. Parents whose children are students of private schools have lodged a petition to state management agencies, complaining that the schools were still collecting tuition for the months when students were off and only accessed online learning. Parents are angry as schools collect tuitions for the last few months Most of the schools said they the tuition fees were unchanged. Later, facing strong opposition from parents, many schools accepted to lower the tuition and change some policies. However, parents think the tuition is still overly high. Parents whose children are students of private schools have lodged a petition to state management agencies, complaining that the schools were still collecting tuition for the months when students were off and only accessed online learning. On May 5, a group of parents from AIS Saigon met with officials from the HCM City Education and Training Department and discussed issues related to tuition policies and the teaching during the lockdown. Kim Chi Tuition fee at high-quality public schools in Hanoi risen to US$220 per month Parents of high – quality public primary and… Read full this story
