Paid quarantine centers in HCMC ordered to step up Covid-19 vigilance

A medical worker checks the body temperature of a resident before he enters a tourism lodging facility used as a quarantine center in HCMC. The HCMC Department of Tourism today, December 3, wrote to tourism lodging facilities requisitioned as paid quarantine centers ordering them to adopt drastic Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – The HCMC Department of Tourism today, December 3, wrote to tourism lodging facilities requisitioned as paid quarantine centers ordering them to adopt drastic Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, as the city has reported three new locally-transmitted cases—the 1,347th, 1,348th and 1,349th.

The department also ordered paid quarantine facilities to provide good services to people who might undergo long quarantine periods after entering HCMC and to regularly spray disinfectants, Nguoi Lao Dong Online reported.

The paid quarantine centers were also told to report the number of quarantined guests and the registration for quarantine, the number of rooms used and the health of the quarantined people to the department and the relevant healthcare centers…

