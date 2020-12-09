Other News P2P lending poses multiple risks: Ministry The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,07:44 (GMT+7) P2P lending poses multiple risks: Ministry The Saigon Times A bank teller holds stacks of Vietnamese banknotes. The P2P lending model still involves multiple risks – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Due to the lack of a legal corridor for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, some individuals and enterprises in the sector have taken advantage of the financing method to appropriate money, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The ministry has published a draft report assessing the impact of some sharing economic models on the economy, including solutions to improve the P2P model’s strengths and limit its negative impacts, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported. Firms in the sector have mainly registered as pawnshops, finance and investment consultants and financial brokerages, which provide services to connect investors and borrowers on online trading platforms. Some firms may conduct illegal actions, such as laundering money and providing black credit, loan-shark funds and financial services under the multilevel marketing format. They often also post misleading advertisements and promise high profits to swindle others. According to the ministry, the P2P lending model is developed on apps or websites with the participation of P2P… Read full this story

