Ownership carve-up high on agenda for energy investors (photo: daklak.gov.vn) Xuan Thien Group's energy subsidiaries have altogether mobilised funds of over VN13 trillion ($560.75 million) through the bond channel between June and August. At the end of August, these companies had raised more than VND4.9 trillion ($211.36 million) through private placement to invest in the Xuan Thien Ea Sup solar power project in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Similarly, two member companies have wrapped up an investment of VND3.3 trillion ($142.34 million) for the Xuan Thien Thien Bac solar power project in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan. Meanwhile, Xuan Thien Dak Lak and Son La Energy companies have mobilised over VND2.44 trillion ($105.25 million). Previously, in June, Ea Sub 5 JSC successfully issued bonds to collect VND2.1 trillion ($90.58 million). In another case, Trung Nam Group, under the auspices of Military Bank (MB), mobilised up to VND6 trillion ($258.8 million) via this debt instrument since the end of 2019, including VND4 trillion ($172.53 million) in the first half of this year. Other investors like Hoanh Son Group and BCG Group's energy subsidiaries have collected similar sums via bond issuance. Most recently, Truong Thanh Group, a new player…

