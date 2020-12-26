Infrastructure Over VND41 trillion needed to develop Thu Duc City in first five years The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 26, 2020,13:18 (GMT+7) Over VND41 trillion needed to develop Thu Duc City in first five yearsThe Saigon Times The Thu Thiem New Urban Area project in District 2, part of Thu Duc City that will come into existence on March 1, 2021. VND41.66 trillion will be needed to develop the city in the 2020-2025 period – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has submitted a plan to the municipal government to develop Thu Duc City in the 2020-2025 period at an estimated cost of VND41.66 trillion (US$1.8 billion). The capital is expected to be sourced from the city’s budget, loans and bond issuance, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. Of the total, VND30 trillion will be used for traffic infrastructure, VND6.4 trillion for flood control and VND4.4 trillion for digital transformation. The capital needed in the next periods will be calculated later to match with the city’s performance in the 2020-2025 period and objectives in the next periods. According to the Department of Planning and Architecture’s plan, in the first five years, Thu Duc City is expected to see its gross… Read full this story

