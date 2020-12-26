Infrastructure Over VND41 trillion needed to develop Thu Duc City in first five years The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 26, 2020,13:18 (GMT+7) Over VND41 trillion needed to develop Thu Duc City in first five yearsThe Saigon Times The Thu Thiem New Urban Area project in District 2, part of Thu Duc City that will come into existence on March 1, 2021. VND41.66 trillion will be needed to develop the city in the 2020-2025 period – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has submitted a plan to the municipal government to develop Thu Duc City in the 2020-2025 period at an estimated cost of VND41.66 trillion (US$1.8 billion). The capital is expected to be sourced from the city’s budget, loans and bond issuance, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. Of the total, VND30 trillion will be used for traffic infrastructure, VND6.4 trillion for flood control and VND4.4 trillion for digital transformation. The capital needed in the next periods will be calculated later to match with the city’s performance in the 2020-2025 period and objectives in the next periods. According to the Department of Planning and Architecture’s plan, in the first five years, Thu Duc City is expected to see its gross… Read full this story
- EVN needs 93.2 trillion VND for power projects this year
- Trump Extends Iran Oil Development Sanctions for Another Year
- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Printed Ivory Lehenga Is What You Need To Save For Next Year's Holi Fest
- HCM City banks on digital innovation in healthcare
- Vietnam seeks sustainable development for mulberry silk industry
- Listed real estate firms’ inventories surge, industry says red tape hits development
- Novel coronavirus keeps foreign tourists away from HCM City
- Getting ready to design future cities
- Launceston ready to thrive but 'red tape' holding it back, developers say
- Network propels smart city schemes
Over VND41 trillion needed to develop Thu Duc City in first five years have 302 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.